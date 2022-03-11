BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,128 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.09 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

