BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 666 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.14 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.12.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

