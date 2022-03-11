BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 99,698 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,698 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,797,000 after buying an additional 95,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after buying an additional 1,800,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

