BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.47.

Several research firms recently commented on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($81.52) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.60 ($75.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $27.20 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.