Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 38,671 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

VOD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.81. 444,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

