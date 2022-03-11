Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $37.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $801.12. 971,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $932.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $928.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.