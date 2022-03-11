Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 330.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $3,276,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.12. 156,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.