Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $814,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,921,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. 1,173,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,016,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

