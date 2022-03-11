Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. 199,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

