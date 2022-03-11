Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,531,711. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $149.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

