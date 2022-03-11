Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $57.30. 913,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,947,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

