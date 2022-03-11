Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

