Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 3,839 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 14.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 626,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

