BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $363,126.20 and approximately $145,873.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BonFi has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00105119 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.