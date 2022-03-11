Bonk (BONK) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonk Profile

Bonk is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

