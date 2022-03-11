boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given New GBX 111 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 111 ($1.45) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of boohoo group stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

