Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.55) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.35). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $19.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $47.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $82.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $113.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $140.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $173.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $206.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,726.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,030.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,385.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,367.89. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

