Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded at Bank of America

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAH. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

