BOSAGORA (BOA) Price Hits $0.10

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $31.35 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

