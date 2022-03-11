Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.54 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00254536 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004614 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.89 or 0.00569225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

