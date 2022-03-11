Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYDGF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

