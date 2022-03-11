BP (BP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BP (LON: BP) recently:

3/10/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 480 ($6.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 455 ($5.96) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 500 ($6.55). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 401 ($5.25) to GBX 465 ($6.09). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.73) to GBX 600 ($7.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 475 ($6.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 450 ($5.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 404 ($5.29) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 404 ($5.29) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BP had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 401 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

BP stock traded down GBX 8.05 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 363.50 ($4.76). 173,666,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market cap of £71.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.44. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £369 ($483.49). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.56).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

