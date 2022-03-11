Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,352. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the third quarter worth about $740,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

