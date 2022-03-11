BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $7.70 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $34.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.25 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

