BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

BRSD stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.19. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

