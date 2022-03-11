Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the highest is $5.41 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $19.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

BAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

BAK opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

Braskem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.