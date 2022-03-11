Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

