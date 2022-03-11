Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires 815 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FTNT stock traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.13. 1,368,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,505. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.69.
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
