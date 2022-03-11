Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 306 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.30 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.90. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.15.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

