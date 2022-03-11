Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 107,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $588.38 and its 200-day moving average is $559.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.