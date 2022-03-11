Breiter Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

