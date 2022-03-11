Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

