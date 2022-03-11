Breiter Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,458 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 1,295,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

