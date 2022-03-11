Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

