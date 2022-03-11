Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.98. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 90,990 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

