Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is HealthInvest Partners AB’s 7th Largest Position

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 257.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 8.8% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.98. 628,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,529,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

