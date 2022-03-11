Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,173 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $329,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

BMY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.