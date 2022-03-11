Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,173 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $329,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
BMY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.