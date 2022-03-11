Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.