Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.73. Albany International posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Albany International stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 117,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

