Brokerages Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Granite Construction.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Granite Construction stock remained flat at $$31.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 469,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.09 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.46%.
About Granite Construction (Get Rating)
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
