Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $6.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.40 and the highest is $7.70. Moderna reported earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $139.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.28. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,513 shares of company stock valued at $54,160,971. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $773,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

