Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Points International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.

PCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

PCOM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 1,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a PE ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

