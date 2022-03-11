Brokerages Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

PROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progenity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progenity by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

