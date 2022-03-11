Brokerages Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. BrightView posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in BrightView by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. 10,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

