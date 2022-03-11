Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 516,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

