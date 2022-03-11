Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Standard General L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 1,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

