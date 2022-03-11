Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) to announce $5.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $11.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $5.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

