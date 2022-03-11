Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $48.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $32.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $247.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

