Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. 62,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Materion has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

