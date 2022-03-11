Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NUS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 252,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,931. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,482,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

